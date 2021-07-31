VAULT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1,898.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00012098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,138 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

