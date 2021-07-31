VeChain Trading Up 30.3% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.96 billion and approximately $641.80 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.