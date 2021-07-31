Vector Group (VGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 458,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

