Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. 458,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,113. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

