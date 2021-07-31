Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.69 million and $3.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

