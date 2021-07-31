Verge Price Tops $0.0224 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $368.66 million and approximately $26.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00352766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,470,399,144 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

