Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

