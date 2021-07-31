Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

