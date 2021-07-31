VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 9% Higher This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and approximately $21,074.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,521,389 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

