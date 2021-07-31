VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 46.2% in July

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VSMV stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter.

