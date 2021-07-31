Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.0344

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $860,055.01 and $133.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,970,882 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

