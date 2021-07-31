Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Video River Networks stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Video River Networks Company Profile
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.