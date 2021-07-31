Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Virgin Galactic worth $63,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

