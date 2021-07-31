Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a current ratio of 24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

