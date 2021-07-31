Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

