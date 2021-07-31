Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 355.90 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 306,889 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £550.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

