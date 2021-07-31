Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,615 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

