Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $437.75

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.75 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.26). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.17), with a volume of 310,166 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £933.68 million and a P/E ratio of 89.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

