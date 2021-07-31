Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vontier worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

