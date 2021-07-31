Wagerr Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,507.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $5,507.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00244963 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,726,599 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

