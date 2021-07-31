Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Cap Achieves $4.48 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $4.48 million and $173,423.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 904,054,355 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

