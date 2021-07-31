Waltonchain Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.53 or 0.06110718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00125695 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,185,962 coins and its circulating supply is 77,464,930 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

