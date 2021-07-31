Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $44.61 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $44.61 million and $5.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,171,967 coins and its circulating supply is 77,450,935 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

