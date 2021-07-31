Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 618,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

