Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 831,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,454. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $959.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

