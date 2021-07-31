Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.94% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $55,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WRE opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

