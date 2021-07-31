Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,269 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Watford worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watford by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Watford by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.