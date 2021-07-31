wave edu coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market cap of $177,420.45 and $126.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00100157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00125194 BTC.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 15,353.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.43 or 1.00037822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00808366 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

