WAX (WAXP) Price Up 25.8% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. WAX has a market cap of $259.58 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00086511 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,763,307,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,689,365,868 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.