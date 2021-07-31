Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 292,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 4,443,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,661. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.