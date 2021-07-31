Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,313,852. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

