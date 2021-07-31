Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,130 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

