Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

