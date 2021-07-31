Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.