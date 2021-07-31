Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.