Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

WELL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

