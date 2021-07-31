Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 134,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

WERN opened at $45.71 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

