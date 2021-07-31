WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

