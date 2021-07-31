Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,681 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 457,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNP remained flat at $$16.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

