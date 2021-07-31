WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.21 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

