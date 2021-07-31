WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.58 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $748.67 million and $29.58 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,091,890 coins and its circulating supply is 734,091,889 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

