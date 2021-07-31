Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.36 ($2.85). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 218.36 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59.

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.