WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

