Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 259,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

