Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.