Woodward, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.56. 238,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,309. Woodward has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.