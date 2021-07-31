Wootrade (WOO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.48 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $352.40 million and approximately $42.48 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 475,464,581 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

