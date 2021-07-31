World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,558. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

