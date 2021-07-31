Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,168.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $285,589.95 and $3,168.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00010441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

