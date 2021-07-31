Wrapped NXM Trading Up 4.2% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $53.05 or 0.00131972 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $88.96 million and $8.50 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

