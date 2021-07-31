Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.
About Wright Investors’ Service
