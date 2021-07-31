Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

